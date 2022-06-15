Island Park’s pool to remain in same spot

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo Park Board unanimously approves keeping the Island Park pool in its same spot in addition to an open-air amphitheater.

Part of Island Park’s master plan includes replacing the 50 meter competition pool in exchange for more diving boards, a lazy river and improved pools and slides for the kids. Expect to see updated tennis courts, but the park board may have plans to potentially move them to another home.

“We got some futuristic things out there that we’re looking at too with additional trails, some picnic shelters. Looking at potentially moving the tennis courts to get them a little more of a complex-type feel possibly over at Dill Hill. This final draft is always a working document, just kind of gives us a framework of where we wanna go in the future and what do we wanna look at,” Fargo Parks Executive Director Dave Leker said.

Leker says there’s still time to get your thoughts to the Park Board through Mind Mixer. You can submit them by clicking here.