Mahoney reelected mayor with more than double the votes of runner-up

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney wins another term leading the city.

Mahoney dominated the largest field in Fargo Mayoral history with seven candidates. He scored over 40 percent of the vote, more than double the runner up, City Commissioner Arlette Preston.

Mahoney had to go to court to even run again. He served most of former mayor Dennis Walaker’s term after he died in 2014, then won his own term in 2018. A district judge ruled he could run for a second full term of his own this year.

Shannon Roers Jones, Hukun Dabar, Michael Borgie, Sheri Fercho and Dustin Thomas Elliot rounded out the ballot.