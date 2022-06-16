CAIR wants FBI to investigate EGF mosque fire as a hate crime

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – The Council on American-Islamic Relations wants FBI involvement nearly two weeks after a possible hate crime where a woman attacked an East Grand Forks Mosque during morning prayer.

Fifty-seven-year-old Suzette Gay Thompson of Thief River Falls is arrested on an arson charge and could face up to 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of CAIR-Minnesota, says Thompson’s charge should be upgraded to a hate crime. He believes hate crimes are better addressed under federal support.

“The Federal Bureau has more resources. They track different groups better and they’re able to investigate it better. Identifying hidden motives when it’s not obvious for local police. Most local police are not actually properly trained in identifying hate crimes,” Hussein said.

Hussein says the Muslim community in East Grand Forks is still in shock that an older woman would drive more than an hour away to start the fire in a house of worship. He says fewer people are coming to prayers fearing another incident.