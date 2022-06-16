Fargo Public Works Puts Out Advance Warning About Upcoming Heat

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Works is already putting out a warning to drivers to be on the lookout for cracking and buckling roads through the weekend.

The very high temperatures expected the next few days of up to 100 degrees, can be hard on road surfaces.

The heat can cause concrete slabs to expand and crack.

They say the damage can range from minor cracking to large heaves in the concrete.

Drivers are being advised to watch for changing road conditions.

You are also encouraged to contact public works or Red River Dispatch Center to report any suspected pavement damage or road buckling.

Fargo’s Public Works: 701.241.1453

Red River Dispatch Center: 701.451.7660.