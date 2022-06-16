LIVE: Cruising for a Cause

She's got real drive to make change for homeless kids.

It’s kind of the unofficial summer reunion for the community of West Fargo, especially the classic car community.

And tonight, Cruise Night is roaring back to its triumphant return to the streets of West Fargo.

It’s a chance to see some of the most beautiful and best-maintained automotive treasures of the Red River Valley.

And this year, you can cruise with a cause.

For the first time this year, Golden Drive For Homeless Kids will have a booth and display at Cruise Night.

The timing is critical, explains Golden Drive founder Sue Baron.

That’s because while summer is a great time for socializing and celebrating, it can mask real hardship, and hunger, for homeless kids.

Baron sat down in studio for a live interview on the Morning Show with Emily Welker to talk about why school letting out for summer, plus inflation and gas prices, are putting so many homeless kids at extra risk these days.

Fore more information: