Paul Molitor & Kent Hrbek thank Fargo community for continuing Roger Maris’ legacy

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Minnesota sports stars thank the Maris family for all they do for cancer research and meet with those golfing in the Roger Maris All-Star Week Celebrity Golf Tournament.

Seven-time All-Star and former Twins Manager Paul Molitor and two-time Twins World Series champion Kent Hrbek went around Fargo’s Rose Creek Golf Course taking pictures with golfers.

The baseball greats praised the Fargo community and Sanford Health for keeping Roger Maris’ legacy alive through sports and donations to cancer research.

“Roger is a name to all baseball fans, right? But I think in Fargo in particular with the personal connection, his background being here and the fact they’re sustaining it. It continues to add to his legacy,” Molitor said.

“They should have time to pat themselves on the back. Not just Roger himself in what he’s done, but his family is carrying on a pretty good legacy,” Hrbek said.

Former Vikings Pro Bowler Chad Greenway took part in the morning tournament session.