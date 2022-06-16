Police investigating burglaries where homeowners weren’t home

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police investigates a string of home burglaries they believe are related.

They have happened in the Centennial, Rose Creek, Stonebridge and Timberline neighborhoods.

The burglaries started six months ago and happened when the owners weren’t home. Authorities say criminals cut cables outside the houses, possibly to turn off security systems. They also got through unlocked sliding glass doors.

Chief David Zibolski says it’s important to make sure your home’s security system won’t just go off if a door is opened.

“Unless a window is broken and you have either a motion sensor inside or a glass breakage sensor, they may be able to get through your window without setting off that alarm,” Zibolski said.

Police say to tell neighbors if you won’t be home so they can keep an eye on your property. Also make sure to cut your grass so it’s less likely thieves know you’re not home.