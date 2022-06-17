Northern Thunder Air Show returns after 12 years

The Northern Thunder Air & Space Expo returns to Grand Forks after more than a decade away.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)- After twelve years excitement is building around the return of the Northern Thunder Air Show!

There will be nine aircrafts on display soaring through the skies and pilots flying them from all over the country, and Canada too.

“This is a great opportunity for the local community to come out and see what the Air Force does on a daily basis, see some of the amazing acts that the thunderbirds can do and we also got some great civilian acts out here as well,” said LT. Col. Anthony Dorazio, Air Show Director.

With the show being MIA for so long there is big anticipation on both sides from the community and organizers, they expect a crowd near 10,000.

“I mean my family is out here right now and I mean we’ve been at every base, the community has been great so we’re just happy like Tony was saying, after all these years we’re finally going to be able to open it up let everyone else come in and see this,” said Lt. Col. Chris Warms, Deputy Air Show Director.

“I liked the formations that they did the thunderbirds, and then I also liked when they did the national anthem and the guy jumped out of the airplane, which was pretty cool,” said Iliana Dorazio, Grand Forks.

Shockwave the jet truck was a huge hit and one plane even got stolen (wink wink).

“I think people need to get out, need to get out in the open, have a chance to get together and enjoy a good day like today,” said Dorazio.

Another special part about the show returning is this year marks the 75th anniversary of the air force and the 65th anniversary of the Grand Forks Air Force base, so they tell us these pilots are coming to really put on a show.