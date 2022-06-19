Apartment Kitchen Fire Causes $5,000 In Damage, Cause Being Investigated

Fargo Fire Department

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A neighbor calls 911 after seeing smoke coming from an apartment on Prairiewood Circle South in Fargo on Saturday afternoon.

Fargo Fire Department crews arrived to smoke coming from a first floor window on the north side of the building.

Everyone was out.

They found the fire in the kitchen of a first floor apartment and had it out within 10 minutes.

Smoke spread throughout the building.

Everyone was able to return except for the unit where the fire started.

The damage is estimated at $5,000.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.