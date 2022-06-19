Bemidji Woman Killed, Passenger Hurt in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Gonvick, MN

CLEARWATER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — One woman is dead and a second woman is at Sanford in Fargo after a single-vehicle crash in Clearwater County.

The crash happened Sunday just before 3 a.m.

State patrol says a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Morgan Avenson of Bemidji left Highway 92 near Gonvick and rolled several times.

Avenson, who was not wearing a seat belt, died.

Her passenger, 29-year-old Kendra Platow of Shevlin, was taken to Fargo with life threatening injuries.

The patrol says Platow was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.