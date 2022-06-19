Bemidji Woman Killed, Passenger Hurt in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Gonvick, MN
CLEARWATER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — One woman is dead and a second woman is at Sanford in Fargo after a single-vehicle crash in Clearwater County.
The crash happened Sunday just before 3 a.m.
State patrol says a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Morgan Avenson of Bemidji left Highway 92 near Gonvick and rolled several times.
Avenson, who was not wearing a seat belt, died.
Her passenger, 29-year-old Kendra Platow of Shevlin, was taken to Fargo with life threatening injuries.
The patrol says Platow was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.