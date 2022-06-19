Fatal bicycle crash north of Jamestown

The victim is a 20-year-old man from Illinois

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — One person is dead after a truck crashes into a bicycle on State Highway 20, north of Jamestown.

The victim is a 20-year-old man from North Brook, Illinois. He was wearing a helmet.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the truck was driven by 78-year-old James Lees, of Jamestown.

Authorities say Lees failed to yield and hit the victim’s rear tire.

The crash happened shortly after 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

Lees was uninjured in the crash.

The name of the cyclist is expected to be released on Monday.