Strong Wind Forced Thunderbirds To Cancel Saturday at GFAFB

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE (KVRR) — It wasn’t the heat but the nasty wind that put a damper on the air show at Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Air Force Thunderbirds had to cancel their performance on Saturday due to flight safety after winds hit 47 miles per hour.

In a social media post they said they were disappointed but that they were happy they were able to give people a good practice show on Friday.

It was supposed to their first appearance at Grand Forks in over a decade.