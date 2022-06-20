Pelican Rapids Man Dies After Trying To Rescue His Dog From Lake

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Pelican Rapids man drowned while trying to save his dog on South Lida Lake.

It happened just after one on Saturday afternoon.

Otter Tail County authorities say 48-year-old Eric Fife jumped into the water after his dog jumped off their boat.

People with Fife noticed he was struggling to stay above water and a friend jumped in after him.

The friend pulled Fife and his dog back to the boat.

Friends continued providing CPR until first responders arrived but Fife died at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.