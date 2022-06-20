Thousands of People Lose Power After Storms Roll Through

Power Lines Down Near Sabin, MN / June 20, 2022

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Cass County Electric crews are busy restoring power to hundreds of households after the storms passed through.

As of 8:00 Monday night, around 1,500 outages were reported from Valley City to Fargo and South to Colfax.

Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power to hundreds of people in Fargo, Baker, Glyndon, Barnesville, Sabin, Comstock, Dilworth and Wolverton.

They give an estimated time of 9:15 p.m.

Power poles were knocked down by 86 mile per hour winds.

Crews say it could take up to five hours to reset poles in the Sabin area.