Woman Stabbed In Arm During Fight Between Group of Tubers
BELTRAMI CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Two groups tubing on the Mississippi River just east of Bemidji get into a fight in a shallow spot of the river and one woman is stabbed.
Beltrami County deputies were sent to the river around 6:30 Sunday night.
They say the fight involved around 25 people.
20-year-old Alleyah Goodman of Deer River was arrested after stabbing 21-year-old Raquel Kornezos of Bemidji in the arm.
Kornezos was picked up at a bridge and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officers located Goodman a short time later and arrested her for 2nd degree assault and minor consumption.