Woman Stabbed In Arm During Fight Between Group of Tubers

BELTRAMI CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Two groups tubing on the Mississippi River just east of Bemidji get into a fight in a shallow spot of the river and one woman is stabbed.

Beltrami County deputies were sent to the river around 6:30 Sunday night.

They say the fight involved around 25 people.

20-year-old Alleyah Goodman of Deer River was arrested after stabbing 21-year-old Raquel Kornezos of Bemidji in the arm.

Kornezos was picked up at a bridge and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers located Goodman a short time later and arrested her for 2nd degree assault and minor consumption.