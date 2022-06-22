Kindred Star Johnson Asking For Help To Play With MSUM In Brazil This Summer

Raising Money to join team for tournament in July

KINDRED, N.D — Kindred alum and Minnesota State-Moorhead women’s basketball commit Terryn Johnson has helped the Vikings win 2 state championships.

With her storied high school career in the history books, her new journey with the dragons could take her to South America.

The biggest hurdle however for the high flying hooper is to raise money to pay her way to join her new teammates on the USA D2 basketball select team Brazil tour.

Johnson set up a go fund me Monday and has already raised more than half of the 35 hundred dollars to attend the trip.

Wrote writes on the account the money is “A pretty overwhelming price for an 18 year old student athlete”

Through the generosity of the local sports community the trip is becoming more realistic by the hour.

“The MSUM team, like some of the freshmen, sophomores are going to brazil from July 24th to august 3rd,” Johnson said. “And we’re just playing in a tournament with a bunch of people from different countries so it’s like a big tournament that is over ten days. Money will cover the airfare, the hotel rooms, all the meals I eat. And they have a few excursions planned as well as the cost of the tournament itself I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart this is like I said more than I could have imagined and all your donations help me out so much.”

If you would like to donate to help Johnson fly to Brazil with the Dragons you can donate on GoFundMe. The link to the donation page can be found on her twitter @Terryn_johnson.