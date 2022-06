Boy Dies Days After Being Pulled From Hotel Pool In Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KVRR) — A 6-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from the pool at Holiday Inn in Alexandria earlier this month.

Police have identified the boy as Japheth Peng, but did not say where he was from.

The boy was pulled from the pool on June 11th and bystanders were doing CPR when first responders arrived.

He was in critical condition when he was rushed to the hospital in Alexandria and died four days later.