Downtown Fargo Salvation Army offers cooling station

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – With hotter days, The Salvation Army is inviting people to their building as a place to cool down and hydrate.

Their building at 304 Roberts Street North in Fargo is serving as a cooling station.

It’s available from 8:00 in the morning until they close at 12:45 PM Monday through Thursday and Sunday evenings from 5:00 to 6:00.

They say you’re free to stop by throughout the summer and hang around their air conditioned building to avoid heat stroke.

“The cooling station is when we open our building and have resources for people during the heat time. So if you need to destress or need a cool place to sit and cool down you can come in and enjoy meals here. It’s hot outside so be careful coming down to the Salvation Army. We’re here to help anyway we can. We have cold drinks and other things available to help you stay cool,” Salvation Army Major Abe Tamayo said.

They plan to extend hours on especially hot days surpassing 95 degrees, but they will make those decisions on a day-by-day basis.