Gov. Burgum Asks For Presidential Disaster Declaration For Spring Storms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A presidential major disaster declaration is being requested by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

The declaration would cover severe spring storms and flooding.

The storms broke precipitation records, knocked out power thousands of people and caused over $57 million in damage across the state.

Burgum has requested that a major disaster be declared for 40 counties: Adams, Barnes, Billings, Bottineau, Burke, Cavalier, Dickey, Divide, Dunn, Foster, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Grant, Griggs, Hettinger, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail, Nelson, Oliver, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Renville, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Steele, Stutsman, Towner, Traill, Walsh, Ward, Wells and Williams.

The dollar amount of damage to infrastructure is expected to climb once all damaged sites are tallied.

Burgum previously declared a statewide emergency for the April 22-24 storm, which caused major damage to electric grid infrastructure in western North Dakota and kickstarted the flooding that impacted the eastern half of North Dakota for the following 30 days.

The storm was preceded by an April 12-14 blizzard that dumped more than 30 inches of snow on some areas and was exacerbated by a third storm April 29-30 that dumped record rainfall. April 2022 was the second wettest April on record in North Dakota.

If granted, a presidential declaration would unlock FEMA assistance to help cities, counties and townships pay for the costs of repairing roads and other infrastructure.