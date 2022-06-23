Mandaree, N.D. Man Wins $1.6 Million on Slot Machine At 4 Bears Casino

4 Bears Casino & Lodge/Facebook

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — A Mandaree, North Dakota man is probably really glad he stopped by 4 Bears Casino & Lodge in New Town last Friday.

Elton Spotted Horse hit a jackpot worth over $1.6 million.

Casino staff say Spotted Horse was playing a slot machine called Dancing Drums Explosion when he hit it big.

He was betting $5.88 at the time of his big win.

4 Bears Casino & Lodge is operated by the Three Affiliated Tribes.

