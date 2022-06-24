ATF offers reward for capture, conviction of church arsonist

FARGO (KVRR) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for starting a fire at the Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church near Harwood, North Dakota.

The church, located at 8711 40th Ave. North, caught fire June 16, causing significant damage.

Investigators determined that the fire was “an act of arson, classifying the fire incendiary.”

Anyone with information about this incident or identification of the individuals involved is asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app.