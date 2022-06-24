Fargo Police Arrest Reckless Endangerment Suspect

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Andre Leshaun Darnell Strickland, 26, from Moorhead, was arrested on Wednesday, June 22.

Strickland was wanted by the Fargo Police Department for his involvement in a shots fired incident in South Fargo June 19.

He was arrested without incident in an apartment in Moorhead for Reckless Engenderment with a Weapon.

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said, “I would like to compliment the hard work and dedication of our officers, investigators, detectives and partners in law enforcement. Their devoted work on this case led to the identification and arrest of Strickland. The FPD expresses its sincere appreciation to the Moorhead Police Department, Metro Street Crimes Unit, High Plains Fugitive Task Force and Clay County K9 Unit for assisting with the apprehension of Strickland.”

No additional information will be released on this case at this time.