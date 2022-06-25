Gov. Walz signs executive order further protecting those who seek abortions from neighboring states

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order meant to protect the state’s abortion services from laws in neighboring states.

This follows the U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for the procedure. Walz says this should help shield people seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota from facing legal consequences in other states. He vows to reject requests to extradite individuals who are accused of committing acts related to reproductive health care that are not criminal offenses in Minnesota.

Abortion remains legal in Minnesota.

“It prohibits state agencies from using any resources to help in any investigation that would impose sanctions for providing or attempting to get reproductive healthcare services that are legal in Minnesota. And an absolutely dystopian thing that has to be stated is it states that we will use all legal authority of this office to decline to extradite people who are charged under other states’ laws that criminalize providing, seek, or obtaining reproductive healthcare services,” Walz says.

The Supreme Court’s opinion to reverse Roe v. Wade immediately banned abortions in South Dakota and enacted a trigger law to end abortions in North Dakota after 30 days.