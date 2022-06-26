Great Race 2022 Finishes 10-State Run in Fargo

The 39th annual Great Race crosses off the last two states they haven't raced in: they started in Rhode Island and finished in North Dakota.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Organizers say a trip to Fargo was needed because fan favorites the Wandering troubadours of Finland call the Fargo-Moorhead area home.

The race started with 132 classic vehicles from various time periods.

They lost about a dozen on the way to Fargo due to the heat.

The race took nine days and they traveled 2,300 miles.

The community came out in waves to greet the drivers and see the cool rides on display.

“Where else can you go not only in Fargo but anywhere for a free event, that’s like this. It’s like we broke into the museum and stole all the cars, and we’re driving them like we stole them, running them across the country,” said Jeff Stumb, Director of the Great Race.

Organizers say they are grateful to the Fargo community, they expected a big turnout and people delivered.