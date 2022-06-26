Man Pulled From Burning Vehicle on I-94 Near Buffalo Pronounced Dead

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A man is pronounced dead after being pulled from his burning vehicle on I-94 in Cass County.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office and multiple first responders were sent to the scene near mile marker 313, just southwest of Buffalo, around 9 a.m. Sunday.

They arrived to find a vehicle on fire.

The man was pulled from the vehicle by first responders out of Buffalo and immediately given CPR.

A short time later he was pronounced dead.

Traffic in the eastbound lane of I-94 was briefly shut down for Sanford AirMed.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.