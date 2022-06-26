Shed Fire Spreads to Mobile Home in Grand Forks, Three People Displaced

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Three people are out of a home after a shed fire spread to their mobile home in Grand Forks.

Fire crews arrived around 11:30 Saturday night to the 5200 block of Circle Drive North.

They found a shed in the back of the property fully engulfed in flames and spreading to the home.

Crews were able to get the fire out before it caused additional damage but the shed is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation while the Red Cross helps those who were displaced.