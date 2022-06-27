90 Acres Secured For Future Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

MEDORA, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — A milestone is reached in building the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in western North Dakota.

The library’s foundation announces it has secured 90 acres of U.S. Forest Service land near Medora following a lengthy appraisal process.

Congress approved the land sale in December 2020.

It cost $81,000 and was covered by the family of the 26th president.

Roosevelt ranched and hunted in the Medora Badlands as a young man in the 1880s.

The library’s groundbreaking is set for next June with a project completion target of July 4, 2026.