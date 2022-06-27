Minnesota’s First Case of Monkeypox Found In Twin Cities

TWIN CITIES (KVRR/AP) — An adult in the Twin Cities is Minnesota’s first presumed case of monkeypox.

The patient likely was exposed to monkeypox while traveling abroad.

They are receiving outpatient treatment for the infection.

The state public health lab has forwarded the case to the CDC for confirmation.

Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash.

Monkeypox has emerged in more than 50 countries and 26 U.S. states.

Health officials stress the risk of monkeypox to the general public is considered low.