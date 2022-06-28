Fargo City Leaders Sworn In Including New Commissioner

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo’s City Commission has a new look after Denise Kolpack was sworn in as the newest commissioner.

Also taking the oath for another term were Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney and Commissioner Dave Piepkorn.

The commission also voted 4-1 to once again make Piepkorn the deputy mayor.

The only no vote came from Commissioner John Strand who wanted to be considered for the post.

But the mayor says it’s usually determined by length of service and at the mayor’s prerogative.

Kolpack takes Tony Gehrig’s seat, he decided not to run for re-election.

Mahoney won more than 40% of the vote in the race for mayor on June 14.

Kolpack was the leader in a crowded field for commissioner with nearly 14% of the vote.