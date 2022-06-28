North Dakota Economy Is Booming Post-Pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota keeps showing signs of economic growth.

Taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter of 2022 were up 13.2% compared to the same period last year.

State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus reports all of the 15 major industry sectors reported increases over the first quarter of 2021.

He says it’s the fourth consecutive quarter that the state has experienced an increase in taxable sales and purchases since the decline due to the pandemic.