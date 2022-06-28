ULTA Salon in Fargo agrees to settlement after denying woman to enter with service dog

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with disabilities who use service animals may enter public places with their service animals

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — ULTA Salon in Fargo has agreed to settlement terms after violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A woman with a disability says she was told she couldn’t enter ULTA with her service animal.

The retail store is located at 4420 13th Avenue South.

A salon employee also incorrectly claimed that a North Dakota cosmetology statute prohibited service animals without documentation.

ULTA agreed to adopt a nationwide service animal non-discrimination policy for all its stores, provide relevant training to its employees regarding the ADA, post signage indicating service animals are welcome, and pay $1,000 in damages to the complainant.

Photo Courtesy: Google Maps