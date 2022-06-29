Beer Sales Being Considered For Home NDSU Football Games

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Fargodome Authority and NDSU are looking at allowing the sale of beer and possibly other alcohol at Bison football games.

“They’ve (athletic dept.) done their due diligence, they’re looking at what everybody else does across the Missouri Valley Football Conference, across other leagues, you know I came from the Big 12 at an institution where they did that as well, so but that doesn’t mean, you got to be cautious and thoughtful,” Cook said on KFGO News and Views.

Cook also said student government leaders have been included in the discussions.

“It’s also about making sure both NDSU, Fargodome management, Fargodome Authority and everybody involved, including more importantly the fans, promote intelligent and safe consumption of alcohol, this isn’t, you know we don’t want this to be just a free for all,” said Fargodome General Manager Rob Sobolik.

If the dome authority gives formal approval and works out a revised lease agreement with NDSU, beer could be available at Bison games this fall.

Attendance has been dropping in recent years with some fans leaving the dome after tailgating in the parking lot.