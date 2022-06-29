Demonstrators at Red River Women’s Clinic as abortions continue after Dobbs v Jackson decision

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Abortions resume at North Dakota’s only abortion clinic following last Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the Red River Women’s Clinic must shut down on July 28.

“I am against abortion because I think it’s a human life at conception. I’m all for women’s rights until it comes to killing another person,” Anna Brendemuhl of Fargo said.

The anti-abortion crowd is usually outside the clinic every Wednesday and demonstrators say more people are showing up since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“Nothing changed I don’t think. We probably won’t do them in North Dakota. They’re just gonna move on. I didn’t come in the winter but now that the weather’s good. I come every week. I don’t protest. I pray and what I say to the mom is, ‘Mom, please let your baby live,'” Mary Mann of Fargo said.

“I’ve had a lot of things said to me while I was here. Yeah. Definitely. We get a lot of, like, ‘the blood of babies is on your hands and you’re gonna have to answer to God for it,’ or being called deathscorts. I kind of roll together after a while, I’ve had a lot of things said to me,” Clinic Escort Lyndi Williams said.

The clinic plans to move to Moorhead and anti-abortion protesters say they will follow.

“I probably will go over to Moorhead. I don’t know what it’s gonna be like over there. If it’s more of a private place, we might not even have options to talk to any of the women going in at all. I guess I’ll just see what happens. I’ll continue coming out here until it’s gone,” Brendemuhl said.

“It’s one of those situations that’s been said before. Making abortions illegal isn’t gonna stop abortions, it’s just gonna stop safe abortions,” Williams said.

A GoFundMe page created for the clinic’s move to Moorhead has raised more than $800,000.