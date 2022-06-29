Jamestown Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old

Thomas Remmick

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Jamestown man is arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old Tuesday night.

Police say 71-year-old Thomas Remmick followed the victim in his vehicle, enticed the juvenile to get into his car, and then sexually assaulted the victim while driving in and around Jamestown.

The victim did not know Remmick.

He was located thanks to a description from the victim and interviewed.

Remmick was arrested on suspicion of corruption of a minor, sexual assault and failing to register as a sex offender.

Formal charges are pending.