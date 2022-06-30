Buildings Evacuated Near U of M After Fire And Possible Explosion

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/FOX9) – Authorities have evacuated a portion of the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis after responding to reports of a fire and possible explosion, but no injuries have been reported.

Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted about 3:30 p.m. Thursday that firefighters were responding to a fire in the basement of a building on campus.

As they were extinguishing that fire they received reports of a sewer explosion that blew manhole covers out.

Minneapolis Fire Department said it was likely a flammable gas spill versus natural gas in the sewer.

Firefighters are still receiving calls for gas odors in the area and evacuating where necessary.