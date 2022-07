Day 2 Recap: “The Pete” F-M Invitational

Post 2, Moorhead win on day two of F-M Invitational

FARGO, N.D — Fargo Post 2 and Moorhead Blues coming out with a pair of wins on day two of the F-M “Pete” Invitational.

Those two wins advance them to the semifinals on Saturday.

If Post 2 wins twice, they’ll host the tournament trophy for the fourth consecutive year.

Before the action got underway, Post 2 manager Luke Rustad was kind enough to join KVRR Sports Director Nick Couzin for a preview.