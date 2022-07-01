Report: Timberwolves make trade for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert

Day two of NBA Free Agency

It didn’t take long for Tim Connelly to make his first big splash as the new front office head for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Timberwolves had made a trade with the Utah Jazz for star center Rudy Gobert. Minnesota is reportedly sending guards Malik Beasley and Patrick Beverley, newly-drafted center Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first round picks for Gobert.

The first round draft picks the Timberwolves are reportedly sending the Jazz are in 2023, 2025, and 2027, and an unprotected pick in 2029. Connel;ly is taking a big swing in an attempt to turn Minnesota into an immediate championship contender.

The move now means the Timberwolves have a corps that includes Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Gobert and D’Angelo Russell. Late Thursday night, the Timberwolves and Towns agreed to a four-year, $224 million super max extension. Towns earned Third Team All-NBA honors for the second time in his career this past season, as the Timberwolves made the NBA Playoffs for just the second time since 2004.

Gobert, a 7-1, 258-pound center, is a three-time NBA All-Star who just turned 30 years old. In 66 regular season games last year, Gobert averaged 15.6 points and 14.7 rebounds per game. He’s a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and one of the best centers in the NBA.

Gobert is entering his 10th season in the NBA, and was a first round pick by the Jazz, No. 27 overall, in 2013.