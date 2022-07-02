Chalk Fest brings people out to celebrate

If you're spending the holiday in the Fargo-Moorhead area we have some tips on events going on you can attend and celebrate.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People are celebrating the holiday weekend in many ways, some are out of town, but if you are in the Fargo Moorhead area, events like the Chalk Walk are happening

People flocked to downtown for the final Chalk Fest of the season, there was also some rock painting going on with Fargo Moorhead Rocks.

“I’m always looking for new ways to bring in community engagement. It’s great that people are excited about the space, excited about our events,” said Ana Rusness-Petersen, Broadway Square Manager.

They also partnered with local artist Lauren Starling who’s painted several murals around downtown Fargo.

“I came up with the idea of pollinators, so things that pollinate plants, so we have birds, we have bees, we have flowers. I’ve noticed like people walking around and going like oh this is super cute, like getting really excited, like “oh that’s interesting to see some drawings on the ground,” said Lauren Starling, Artist.

Staff with Broadway Square say they were receiving requests for entertainment during Fourth of July weekend.

“We try really hard to listen to our public, and listen to what they’re saying to us and what they want,” said Rusness-Petersen.

She says the staff at Broadway Square realizes a number of people do go out of town to celebrate the fourth of July weekend, but for the people that do decide to stay, they want to provide alternative entertainment such as events like these.

“There’s such a push to live downtown and create this downtown neighborhood. We want to make sure that we’re part of that and we’re still serving that community at all times,” said Rusness-Petersen.

“I think an interactive thing and events like this that bring people together of all ages is like super fun. Anyone can draw and do art, it’s not a born ability its a thing you’ve just got to do and play around with,” said Starling.

Broadway Square staff says they will have more events for the community to come out to including movie showings in August.