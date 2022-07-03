Stunt Performer Seen in Fargo & Grand Forks Dies at Michigan Air Show

BATTLE CREEK, MI (KVRR) — Fargo AirSho is extending its deepest sympathies to the family of Chris Darnell and the entire Shockwave Jet Truck & Flash Fire Jet Trucks team.

Darnell died Saturday at the Field of Flight Air Show in Battle Creek, Michigan.

His Shockwave Jet Truck was racing two airplanes at 300 mph when it suddenly burst into flames.

The 40-year-old Darnell was killed.

He was just at Grand Forks Air Force Base two weeks ago for an air show.

Darnell was also a guest at the Fargo AirSho just last year.