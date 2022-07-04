People pack the lawn at The Lights on the 4th of July

The Lights in West Fargo draws dozens for a community picnic and screening of the movie Sing two.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-Families have the opportunity to gather on the turf at the Lights for some games, there was also a splash pad to help keep everyone cool under the sun, and arts and crafts.

People brought blankets and snacks as well to give it a real picnic feel on this fourth.

“Helping families enjoy our community, gathering together, and we try to just be one little special part of what makes West Fargo a great community to grow up. If you want to come by you can throw bean bags, you can just hang out on our turf area. The splash pad is on anytime we have a nice day out,” said Mike Amundson, Executive Director, West Fargo Events.

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, they host about 120 free public events.