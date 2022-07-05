Former West Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dies at 84

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man who led West Fargo Public Schools for twenty years has died.

Marvin Leidal died on Saturday at 84.

He worked for the school district for nearly 40 years, with half of those spent serving as superintendent.

He is also the namesake of the district office, the Leidal Education Center.

Leidal was one of the first inductees into the West Fargo High School Hall of Fame.

In a social media post, the school district is extending its deepest sympathies to his family and friends.

A funeral mass will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in West Fargo.