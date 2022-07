Rural Alexandria, MN Man Injured In House Explosion

DOUGLAS CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A rural Alexandria, Minnesota man is hurt after an explosion at his house.

The explosion was reported to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office just before noon.

They say 62-year-old Scott Bany of Holmes City was home at the time and injured.

He was airlifted from the scene for medical treatment.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived to assist with the investigation.