ND scheduled to get first payment in opioid distributor lawsuit this month

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – North Dakota is set to receive its first payment in a $45 million settlement with opioid distributors to resolve claims they helped fuel the opioid crisis.

The settlements are with McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Johnson and Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

The money will be sent over 18 years and likely will go to the state’s Department of Human Services. $1.8 million will be given to North Dakota by the end of the month. The Attorney General’s Office expects another $1.6 million payment by the end of the year.

“The infusion of this money through the appropriate programs will be very helpful to treat the opioid problem in the form of training and actual medical treatments,” Director of the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer and Protection Division Parrell Grossman said.

Tribes will get money from opioid distributors, but under a different settlement.