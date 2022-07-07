14-year-old Valley City bowler qualifies for national tournament

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) — An incoming high school freshman is preparing for the national bowling tournament in one of the biggest tests in her short career.

14-year-old Maddy Anderson of Valley City, following her family footsteps, has been bowling since she was 5-years-old. She won the North Dakota Pepsi Tournament with a high score of 268.

Anderson qualified for the National Junior Gold Tournament with 4,000 other youth bowlers.

The tournament begins next Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan with at least $500,000 of scholarship money on the line.

“You can get scholarship money from this. And, like that kinda helps me keep going in bowling. Not everyday is a good day, but I just keep thinking I can get somewhere with it. Like, pro bowlers do this everyday,” Anderson says.

Click here to support her GoFundMe to help pay for her travel, food and lodging.