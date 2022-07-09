Man killed by police officer in South Fargo identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police identifies the victim involved in the shooting on Friday as 28-year-old Shane Netterville, a Native American man who was last known to live in Jamestown.

Adam O’Brien, who’s been with Fargo Police for eleven years, has been placed on paid administrative leave while the North Dakota BCI conducts an investigation into the officer’s use of force.

The Fargo Police Department’s standard operating procedure is to place officers involved in officer-involved shootings on paid administrative leave until the investigation into the use of force has been completed.

Authorities say Netterville was unarmed.