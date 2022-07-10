Benefit held for West Fargo man battling Stage 3 cancer

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Lend A Hand Up and Moorhead American Legion Post 21 rally the community around Dan Duda who has stage 3 Esophageal cancer, and needs some financial help.

The West Fargo man has had to miss time at work.

The goal was originally around $5,000 but they quickly surpassed that and are now aiming for $30,000.

Organizers are blown away by the response and say some people from out of state even made donations.

The benefit included food, games and a silent auction.

Duda is a father of two and he says they have handled this tough time exceptionally well.

“I’ve always been, tried to focus on the good things that you can control and this has been really rough. I mean there is definitely some down down times but, it’s hard not to stay positive I mean when you see stuff like this, and then have people reach out too,” said Dan Duda, West Fargo.

Duda advises anyone experiencing discomfort to go get checked out and not blow it off.

He will have major surgery on July 18th.