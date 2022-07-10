Newfolden Woman Gets A Special Visit From Two Large Black Bears

NEWFOLDEN, Minn. (KVRR) — How about this sight out of Newfolden, Minnesota, about an hour northeast of East Grand Forks.

Barb Ekman sent us this video this week of two visitors and we don’t think that they were invited.

Ekman says there have been bears around Newfolden for awhile but she had a special visit in broad daylight.

Two large black bears showed up near her house.

She says one bear pulled down her double suet feeder, ripped it apart and was eating the suet while the other eventually sauntered off.