Sen. Klobuchar Works To Reunite Twins Legend With His Younger Brother From Cuba

Tony Oliva and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) / Courtesy: Sen. Klobuchar's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar is helping reunite a Minnesota Twins legend with his younger brother who lives in Cuba.

Klobuchar’s office has secured a visa for Juan Carlos Oliva to travel to Minnesota on Monday, July 11.

That gives him plenty of time spend with his brother, Tony Oliva, before Tony is inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24.

“I want to celebrate Tony’s incredible career, where he’s come from and where he has brought us: American League Rookie of the Year in 1964, three batting titles…a spot of course in the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame, a statue at Target Field and playing in the 1965 World Series. All of these things are amazing but I think what will be a moment that I know Tony will never forget is being there with his whole family, including his cherished brother, when he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame,” said Klobuchar.

According to her office, Klobuchar has introduced bipartisan legislation to eliminate legal barriers to Americans doing business in Cuba, boosting Cuban exports and allowing Cubans greater access to American goods.

The legislation does not repeal portions of the law that address human rights or property claims against the Cuban government.