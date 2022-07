Comedian Joe Gatto announces show at Fargo Theatre

The comedian is famously known for his role on the show "Impractical Jokers"

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — He’s known for pulling funny stunts with his friends on the show “Impractical Jokers.”

Comedian Joe Gatto is coming to Fargo Theatre on Sunday, October 2.

You can get your tickets starting this Friday at 10 a.m.

A special online presale is tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $39.75 to $59.75