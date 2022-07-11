Signatures gathered to place pot legalization on ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. – A group that wants to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota turned in more that 25,000 signatures to the secretary of state Monday in an effort to place the matter before voters in November.

New Approach North Dakota, needed 15,582 signatures to get the measure on the ballot for the general election.

The organization’s campaign manager, David Owen, says all the additional signatures they gathered shows there is broad support for legalization.

Secretary Al Jaeger’s office has 35 days to review the signatures and determine if enough of the petitions are valid to place the measure on the ballot.